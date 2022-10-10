Dentist dies during triathlon test in Maranhão

A 58-year-old dentist died while participating in a triathlon in São Luís (MA) yesterday morning.

According to Fematri (Maranhense Triathlon Federation), Fernando Ahid was participating in the sprint triathlon swimming event held by the CTP3 consultancy when he felt sick.

A kayaking team from the event pulled the dentist out of the water and provided first aid at the scene. Fernando was taken to a hospital in the capital in an ambulance, but died.

The race in which Fernando participated was the lightest category among the three disputed yesterday morning, at Espigão Costeiro de São Luís. In addition to covering 750 meters in the swimming event, candidates in the sprint category should complete 20 km of cycling and 5 km of running.

“All solidarity and support for the family is being provided by both the organizers and the participants,” Fematri said in a statement.

O UOL sought advice from CTP3 in search of a position on what had happened, but so far has not received a response. On social media, the group said that activities were suspended this Monday (10), in solidarity with the dentist’s family.

On social media, the dentist used to post images of the physical exercises he practiced. In addition to swimming, he ran, cycled and kayaked.

Dentist used social media to share participation in sporting events Image: Fernando Ahid/Instagram

The dentist had also worked for 26 years at UFMA (Federal University of Maranhão), where he taught Indirect and Clinical Restorations.

“Without words and dismayed by the sudden loss, we pray to our Good God to comfort the hearts of each of the family and friends in this moment of so much pain”, said the institution’s Dentistry department in a note.

The Regional Council of Dentistry of Maranhão also mourned the death of the dentist.

“The dentistry in Maranhão is in mourning for the loss of someone who has always been active in favor of the class, and exercising with professionalism dental activity”, said the organ.