“Diniz is more hated than coaches with the most name and mediocre jobs”, opines journalist

Fernando Diniz’s style as a coach always generates a lot of comments. Defended by some and criticized by others. After the 2-0 defeat to América-MG, on Sunday, at Maracanã, the third in a row in the Brazilian Championship (the team was coming from setbacks against Atlético-MG and Atlético-GO), the coach, of course, became the target of huge charges . In his defense, journalist Paulo Cobos, from ESPN, came out.

In the commentator’s view, the tricolor coach is the target of a much higher demand than commanders with more nine and common jobs. For them, those who ask for well-played football demand “results” from Diniz. See what he wrote on his blog:

“So sure when Fernando Diniz weakens at the end is the ‘morbid celebration’ of his critics

Apparently, the 2022 season will not be different from many others in Fernando Diniz’s career as a coach.

After an excellent job, making a team without great stars play in many rounds the best football in the Brazilian, their Fluminense starts to drop in production and even the spot in the G-4 is at risk after the defeat to América-MG at Maracanã.

Fernando Diniz did this in other clubs, like Fluminense and São Paulo.

Of course, this also happens because of the coach’s faults. But also because the rosters of these teams were fragile, which is more evident at the end of the seasons.

As certain as the script of Diniz’s passages through the clubs, it is the “morbid celebration” of the coach’s critics, both in the press and among fans.

I’ve been writing for a long time about how many people seem to take pleasure in seeing their coach fail.

With Diniz, whoever preaches football well played before everything demands “results”.

The so-called “Dinizismo” is treated like any joke.

Coaches with more name and mediocre work do not receive even a fraction of the hatred directed at Diniz after his failures.

I can’t understand how so many people seem to think that Fernando Diniz is bad for football, and don’t give a damn to retranqueiros who live off a title from many years ago.

Long live Fernando Diniz in Brazilian football.”