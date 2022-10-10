Do electric bikes need a CNH? THESE 4 are free of license

Electric vehicles have been excellent options for those looking for economy and agility in terms of mobility. And the success of electric bikes represent this search by Brazilians for options to get around cities in a more simplified way.

Read more: Driving with the old CNH can generate a fine? See how to apply for a new license

In addition to savings in fuel, electric bikes are also a good alternative for those who do not have a National Driver’s License (CNH). Currently, the models exempt from this condition are those with up to 350 watts of power, a maximum speed of 25 km/h and without accelerator, only pedal.

4 models of electric bikes that don’t need a CNH

Here are some options for electric bikes that do not need a license to be ridden:

1. Tailg Junior

The model focuses mainly on cost-effectiveness, with a 350W motor and a range of 35 km. Its current estimated price is R$4,900.

2. Caloi Mobilete

This successful model from the 90s has returned in its electric version, with a 350W power hub motor, which can be activated either by the accelerator integrated into the display or by the pedaling movement. It has a battery life of 30 km and an estimated price of R$ 8 thousand.

3. Furniture S1

The model, which has a more traditional design, has a 240W motor and autonomy that varies between 30 km and 40 km. Its market price is approximately R$6,390.

4. Two Dogs Pliage

The model has a 250W rear motor, bivolt and recharge time between 6h and 8h. Its range is approximately 40 km. A plus point is that it can be folded. The approximate price is currently R$ 4,599.90.