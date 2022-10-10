Documentary about Selena Gomez has been in the works for six years

the documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me”, still unpublished, took six years to complete. The information was revealed by the director Alek Keshishian (from “In Bed With Madonna”). “I had no interest in doing a traditional pop documentary. I wanted to show something more authentic and so did Selena.” he told Deadline.

“She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea this would become a six-year labor of love.”

Everything was developed in secrecy. News about an alleged documentary only started to appear recently. Alek Keshishian closed with Apple TV+ the exclusivity of the film on streaming. Before, the documentary will be shown at the AFI Fest on November 2nd.

“Selena is a global force in art and entertainment, and we are honored to partner with her, Alek and Apple to illuminate her journey in this beautiful celebration of optimism, vulnerability and hope.” Bob GazzalePresident and CEO of AFI Fest.

More information about the documentary about Selena Gomez

The documentary team “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” is also involved in the documentary about Selena Gomez. The project is the result of a partnership between Apple TV+ and the producers of Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films.

