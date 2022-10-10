Does the charge for the use of WhatsApp already have a date to start? Look here!

THE Goal – company responsible for Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook – announced that it will launch the paid version of the messaging app very soon. Named WhatsApp Premium, the service has not yet been officially announced, however, some information about it is already circulating. Find out what they are below!

When will billing for the use of WhatsApp start?

Many people even want to know what the WhatsApp paid version release date. Beforehand, it is necessary to clarify that the service does not yet have a deadline to start operating. What is known is that it will be aimed at messenger users who own a business.

In addition, in the new version of WhatsApp, the user will be able to link up to 10 devices to the account and create links with the company name in the URL. In short, it will be an “improved” modality of the current WhatsApp Businesswhich allows up to 4 devices at the same time and option to add links.

In other words, the focus will be on business owners and Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) who use the app to get customers and close sales. About the value, this matter still remains an unknown, to be resolved only at the launch of the service.

fake news of the new whatsapp

WhatsApp Premium hasn’t even been launched yet, but that hasn’t stopped criminals from spreading fake news about it. One of them has the following “alert”:

”Confirmed… Tomorrow the free messages will end, and they will start charging for whatsapp at 0.37 cents. Resend this message to more than 3 groups, and it will be free for life. Pay attention to the ball, because it will turn green, do it and see. I’ve already sent it.”

According to WhatsApp’s advice, this message Is not real. The company reinforced that it does not charge any penny for sending messages, being something completely free. All it takes is for the person to create an account on the application and have an internet connection to carry out conversations with their contacts.