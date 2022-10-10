DOOM in Notepad! See the classic running in the Windows program

Apple Watch, calculator, old cell phone, camera, even printer. There are countless platforms and devices that have already run DOOM, this classic that the internet is always trying to run in an “innovative” way. This time, a developer managed to run it in windows notepad. The game graphics by id Software are reproduced using the characters of the traditional ASCII set — which, as you can see in the video below, makes the experience, to say the least, unique.

Sam Chiet, responsible for the feat, says the game is perfectly responsive and interactive, just like the original, and running at 60 FPS. All of this was done without making any changes to the source code of the iconic Windows program. But for now, he chose not to explain the method. The software, however, should be available for download soon.