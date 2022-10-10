Due to fight on BR-381, MP suspends Mfia Azul until March 2024

photo: reproduction Fight between organized supporters of Cruzeiro and Palmeiras on 381

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) announced this Monday (10) a new national suspension of the Mfia Azul, from Cruzeiro, for a period of one year, from March 15, 2023. The new ban is due to generalized fight promoted by the Cruzeiro faction with Mancha Alviverde, from Palmeiras, on Rodovia Ferno Dias (BR-381), at the time of the municipality of Carmpolis de Minas, last September 28.

Minas Gerais Football Federation (FMF), Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and Military Police from all states will be officially notified of the MPMG’s decision.

This is the third period followed by the Blue Mafia ban determined by the body. The new punishment prevents fans from activities at their headquarters, in Belo Horizonte, and their presence inside and around stadiums on match days until March 2024.

“The temporary ban consists in the prohibition of the use, carrying and exhibition of any clothing, banner, flag, musical instrument or any object that could characterize the presence of the fans in the stadiums or their respective surroundings”, highlighted the promoter of Justia Fernando Ferreira Abreu.

