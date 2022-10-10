Dynamic ranking shows evolution of the number of shots per team in the Brazilian Championship | statistical spy

In the last rounds, Atlético-MG and Palmeiras have been fighting a silent dispute that determines which team is the most offensive in the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Seeking to confirm its abysmal advantage to win the title of the Brasileirão 2022, Palmeiras returns to the field this Monday, at 18:30, as a visitor against Atlético-GO, also to regain the lead as the most offensive team in the Brasileirão. As Atlético-MG has already played, it is the leader of the ranking, but with only three more submissions. Santos vs Juventude close round #31 at 20:30.