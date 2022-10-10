Edge 30 Ultra: the best top of the line ever released by Motorola | Analysis / Review

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is Motorola’s biggest launch on the domestic market now in the second half of 2022. It brings all the best the company has to offer, but is it enough to fight with the best from Samsung and Apple?

It rescues the origins of the Edge line with a body full of curves in the front and back. It is a cell phone with a neat finish made of reinforced metal and glass parts of good resistance.

Its large screen has a high brightness level and 144 Hz refresh rate for superior fluidity. The sound part excites with quality sound that strikes the balance between bass, mids and treble. It just doesn’t surpass rivals like the iPhone 14 Pro Max in sound power.

The Edge 30 Ultra comes equipped with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 12GB of RAM. It impressed in our speed test and it was just short of the fastest Android we’ve tested. It also gets high numbers in benchmarks, though Apple still reigns supreme at this point.