Emma Raducanu Named in Team Great Britain for Billie Jean King Cup Despite Injury Concerns

Emma Raducanu has been named to Team Great Britain for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow next month despite concerns over a wrist injury. The British number one ended her WTA Tour season over the issue, pulling out of tournaments in Romania and Mexico, but no decision has yet been made on the 12-country event, which kicks off November 8 at the Emirates Arena. Raducanu made her tournament debut in the April qualifiers against the Czech Republic, defeating Tereza Martincova but losing heavily to Marketa Vondrousova amid further blistering issues. The 19-year-old joins the team with Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson, with a fifth player to be added later. Great Britain will face Kazakhstan and Spain in World Cup-style group stage matches of the event, with the winner of the bracket moving on to the semi-finals. Despite losing to the Czechs, they were awarded a place in the finals as a host nation, bringing them to the highest level in the tournament for the first time since 1993.

