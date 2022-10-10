Emotional, Selena Gomez talks about mental health in trailer for “My Mind & Me”: “Grateful to be alive”

Selena Gomez is about to release the long-awaited “My Mind & Me”, documentary that will be released exclusively on Apple TV+. The project, which promises a deep dive into life and feelings of the American star, had its first and exciting trailer released on Monday morning (10).

The audiovisual that talks about the vulnerabilities of Gomezin addition to their struggles with lupus, depression, and anxiety has a release scheduled for the day November 4th, on the platform. It is worth noting that he been developed in secret for six yearswith direction of Alek Keshishianthe same as “In Bed With Madonna” (1991).

The full trailer was released this morning as a tribute to world mental health day, bringing moving images and speeches from Selena Gomez telling some stories of his life. In addition, the original music, made exclusively for the documentary and present in the trailer, is already pre-save available here.

“Just be who you are, Selena. Nobody cares what you’re doing. It’s about who I am, being right where I am. I am grateful to be alive”, narrates Selena in the images.

More information about the documentary about Selena Gomez

The documentary team “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” is also involved in the documentary about Selena Gomez. The project is the result of a partnership between Apple TV+ and the producers of Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films.

the announcement of Apple TV+, sent to the press, does little for the project.