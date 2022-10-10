European law that requires USB-C can happen in Brazil?

Last week, the European Parliament approved the standardization of cell phone chargers for the USB-C connector. Manufacturers have two years to adjust you appliances marketed in the European Union to the new rule. As of 2026, it will also be extended toaptops.

The idea is to “standardize” the inputs so that any charger fits any device, saving consumers money and reducing e-waste.

The European Union has positioned itself as a pioneer in technology regulations, without fear of “hitting” the giants of the sector. Often, the bloc’s initiatives inspire other nations to do the same. Could this be reflected in Brazil?

Four experts in the fields of computing and electrical engineering interviewed by tilt understand that, to reduce costs, manufacturers must adopt USB-C for the entire line, regardless of whether the product is for the European Union or another country. This directly impacts Apple — the only one that uses its own standard, Lightning, on iPhones.

Around here, Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) even made a public consultation in the middle of this year, to also standardize the charger outputs for USB-C, as recalls Ugo Silva Dias, professor of electrical engineering at UnB.

The proposal, based on the European project, aims to ensure “greater convenience for consumers and possibly reduce electronic waste by reusing chargers when changing cell phones”.

“Standardizations are usually very positive for Brazil, as it is a continental country with several differences by region, both architectural and development”, observes Dias.

With a single output type, it will be easier to share a charger. “As we live in society, people collaborate with each other both in families and among friends. And if you forget the charger or yours fails, the other will be able to help you. This makes the process more inclusive”, believes the professor.

But change here could still take time, experts predict.

Apple is primarily affected

Apple, the main one affected by the measure, already uses the USB-C input in some Macbook models, which would facilitate the process of switching to new chargers, analyzes computer engineering professor at IMT (Instituto Mauá de Tecnologia), Murilo Zanini of oak. (Dell also uses this type of input on XPF notebooks.)

Tim Cook’s company argues that the move could lead to even more e-waste, as consumers will have to discard their Lightning chargers, which will no longer be used.

On the other hand, it is worth remembering that standardization would facilitate migrations between Android devices and iPhones.

“Today what we see is that the device has a longer useful life than the cable, In this transition phase there will, in fact, be electronic waste, but if we think about it, in the future we will have much greater reuse of chargers than today”, emphasizes Carvalho.

“It’s a very important step in terms of sustainability. Many people have two or three cell phones stored away, because they don’t know where to dispose of them”, says the coordinator of the IT, engineering and computing courses at UniRitter, lysander Martins da Silva.

There are those who believe that the new rule may also “force” Apple to improve the quality of its cables and connectors. “This would make the chargers less perishable”, believes the coordinator of the Energy Efficiency Laboratory and of the renewable energy engineering course at PUC-RS (Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul), Odilon Duarte.

In their perception, Apple’s cable is the least durable. “Mainly the connection to the connector, which has numerous failures.”

What are the advantages of USB-C?

USB-C has higher power compared to other input types. According to Duarte, its charging power is 100 watts, while that of iPhones varies between 80 and 90 watts.

In addition, the data transmission rate is 40 gigabytes per second, higher than the previous USB model and close to what is offered by lightning technology.

Speaking of practicality, a cable with two USB-C ends is reversible: that is, it doesn’t matter which side is plugged into the device or the charger, which goes into the socket.