European Union decides to adopt single charger and Apple worries

The European Union (EU) is an international agreement that integrates most European countries, to create rules valid throughout the territory.

This is made possible by economic stability, diplomatic structure and the unified currency (euro). In this way, everyone benefits from the experience of each nation, proposing solutions to problems faced by European society.

Apple against MEPs

This discussion involving the standardization of chargers used in electronic devices started in 2009.

Apple tried to block discussion of the law, saying the decision would result in too much e-waste being discarded, making it unsustainable. However, Brussels estimates that the savings are equivalent to 250 million euros, contrary to the justification of iPhone manufacturers.

One less problem for manufacturers

In general, the biggest smartphone producers were not bothered, given that they already reproduce the USB – C model in the most recent lines. Nokia, Huawei and Samsung always believed that the measure would be positive, both for consumers and for companies. However, iPhone users would be the most affected, as the input differs from Android.

Race against time

Apple resisted, but the European Union prevailed with a large majority in parliament by the law that proposes the same charging mechanism for all brands marketed in the region.

From 2026, the legislation will include notebooks, overriding the claim that just 2 years would be insufficient for developers of the iOS system adapt the charger.

Only 21% of the chargers available in the world are currently compatible with Apple devices. The measure certainly impacts the competitiveness of the brand, which needs to invest in adaptation if they want to continue selling their products in European countries, a market that sustains a large part of the annual revenue of the company founded by Steve Jobs.

There is still no similar resolution in Brazil and the EU’s stance is unprecedented on the global stage.