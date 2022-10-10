F1 erred in revising points rules, admits Horner







The immediate consequences of Japan Grand Prix in formula 1in Suzuka, shook the paddock amid confusion over whether a penalty for Charles Leclercgives Ferrariwas or was not enough to secure Max Verstappen’s second title.

Many teams, including Red Bull itself, shared the widespread view that the new rules introduced after last year’s chaotic Belgian Grand Prix meant that Verstappen would not receive full points for his victory, as the race did not exceed 75% of the time. distance.

However, a strict interpretation of the F1 Sporting Regulations meant that the FIA ​​considered that full points were awarded as the race had not been suspended.

This meant that Verstappen was classified as champion, something that surprised him right after the race.

But while the FIA’s position was clear from the end of the race, several teams admitted that the current interpretation of the regulations – which was agreed after last year’s Spa race – was not what was intended.

Speaking about the confusion over the rules, Horner said: “I think it’s a mistake.

“I think it’s a mistake that wasn’t included after the problems at Spa last year, that the regulations obviously weren’t cleaned up.

“We had the strong impression that with only 75% of the race, all the points would be scored. So we felt that we would be one point less.

“But in the end, Czech’s play on Charles won Max the championship. So you can see his surprise, the team’s surprise. But what a wonderful surprise.”

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto, who saw Leclerc’s final title chances evaporate with the points interpretation, admitted his team didn’t know how things would be handled.

“We got confused and thought it wouldn’t be the full points,” he said. “So initially our calculations were such that he was not world champion.

“In the end, a clarification was given which is an ok clarification. So I think it’s just accepted. That’s the way it is. He’s a world champion. It’s clear enough.”

World Champion Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl supported the view that changes made to the rules last winter were never intended to award full points for races that didn’t even come close to the full distance.

“In the end, the way points were awarded today was not what we all had in mind,” he said. “That was not the intention of the FIA ​​and the team side.

“But in the end, it seems that we all ignore this loophole and therefore we are all responsible for it. It means that we should try to do a better job together next time.”

Horner had little doubt that the teams would now speak to the FIA ​​to review the rule for the future.

“I’m sure it will be,” he said.

Binotto said it was something he would make Ferrari look at and understand better.

“I need to double check with our athletes: what was the clear understanding, what was the conclusion and the way it was written and interpreted compared to the intent,” he said.

“It’s a detail, and it’s something that we need to clarify also for the future what the real intention is, what you should do and it’s clear enough. But I’m not too worried, I’m not too disappointed about it.

“I accept the way the FIA ​​has interpreted it and we will review it, we will discuss it, but I will not come to any conclusion today on that.”

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper and Luke Smith

