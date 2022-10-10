Facebook warns 1 million users about data leak in Android and iOS apps

Continues after advertising

WASHINGTON POST – Facebook’s holding company Meta is alerting 1 million users that their login information may have been compromised via malicious apps.

Meta researchers found more than 400 malicious apps for Apple’s Android and iOS that were designed to steal users’ personal Facebook login information, the company said Friday in a blog post.

Meta said the apps they identified were listed on Apple and Google stores as games, photo editors, health and lifestyle services and other types of apps to trick people into downloading them. Often, the malicious app would ask users to “log in with Facebook” and then steal information such as a username and password, according to the company.

“This is a highly adverse space, and as our industry peers work to detect and remove malicious software, some of these applications evade detection and find their way into legitimate app stores,” wrote Meta Threat Disruption Director David Agranovich, and malware detection and discovery engineer Ryan Victory.

Meta said it reported the apps to Apple and Google and that they were pulled from stores. Google spokesman Edward Fernandez said in a statement that the “applications identified in the report are no longer available on Google Play”. An Apple representative responded but did not comment.

Meta has faced scrutiny over its privacy practices for years. In 2019, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) approved a roughly $5 billion settlement with Facebook after reports found political consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly accessing the personal data of millions of Facebook users.