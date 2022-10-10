‘Family Guy’ Meg Receives Changes at Mila Kunis’ Request

The beloved star of “Family Guy“, Mila Kunis, revealed one that Meg Griffin deserved to be revamped after having the same look throughout the animated series. Kunis had nothing but good things to say about her time on the TV show and lavished praise on the production’s creator, Seth MacFarlane. The two even worked together on the hit comedy “Ted”.

However, in turn, the character Meg probably wouldn’t say the same about the series “Family Guy”, as she has always been the subject of many jokes, most of which come at the expense of her appearance, that is, she uses glasses, pink hat and has short brown hair.

The “Family Guy” series has been on the air since 1999 and has been home to some of the friendliest, goofiest, and even, at times, cruelest characters television has ever had. These are the Griffins, a Rhode Island family whose members have pushed the boundaries of normalcy to become a dysfunctional family of five.

In addition to MacFarlane creating “Family Guy,” he is also the voice of father Peter, and the dynamic duo of baby Stewie and Brian, the talking dog. Alongside these characters are also mother Louise and eldest son Chris, who are voiced by Alex Borstein and Seth Green, respectively.

As much as all the characters are very different in different situations, they all have something in common, which would be a certain willingness to show disdain towards Meg. On top of that, having a punching bag at home can be fun, but after years of verbal abuse, Kunis felt that something needed to be changed about the Griffins’ only child.

Mila Kunis then told Vanity Fair that it was her duty to finally speak up and propose a change for her longtime series counterpart. Although it didn’t last for long, the actor was still thrilled for it to happen. Kunis even said:

“I just made a request for Meg to have a makeover. It was years into the show and I was like, ‘Just give her something different. Take the condom hat off her head, give her a hairstyle.’ And then I think they gave her blonde hair, and I felt, like, relieved, I said, ‘Thank God! Finally!'”

Was Meg’s Transformation Revelation Worth It?

For a period of time on “Family Guy,” Meg’s transition from being bullied to popular wasn’t all that smooth. She ended up becoming the most popular in the school when she was discovered as a new teenage sensation. From there, she and her family managed to find success in the music business. However, this fact ended up going to her head and it ended up irritating her family.

Because of this context, Meg ends up discovering the “ugly” side of being beautiful and famous, which makes her quickly return to the old days with the pink hat, even if it means being bullied again by her family.

While Meg and Kunis appreciated this quick change, “Family Guy” would most likely not have the same meaning if Meg was permanently like this. It was fun for one episode, but it didn’t have to last much longer than that, as it already served to prove that she can indeed be considered someone beautiful if she wants to.