Fan registers tractor at Japanese GP alongside speeding cars – Formula 1 News

O japan GP in formula 1held last Sunday (9) and which crowned the bi-championship of Max Verstappenthe Dutch festival was partly overshadowed by a great controversy: the presence of a tractor on the track Suzuka, while the cars were still riding behind the safety car. And a video recorded in the grandstand of the race track, released this Monday, clearly shows the presence of the crane when removing the car from Carlos Sainz — as cars pass by at high speed.

In the images, it is possible to see that the speed of the drivers increases as you get to the bottom of the pack, as the cars that were further behind were trying to get closer to the competitors. there at the end, Nicholas Latifi, Sebastian Vettel and Guanyu Zhou pass at speeds clearly superior to the others, precisely trying to get closer to the group.

Finally, when the image is already shifted to show Sainz leaving the vicinity of the track, Pierre Gasly’s car passes – the Frenchman, who started from the pits, found an advertising board in the middle of the track during the first lap and had to go to the boxes so that the AlphaTauri remove the part. Thus, he entered the second round well behind the others.

Video shows platoon passing by tractor. Pierre Gasly appears at the end, at high speed and far from the group (Video: Twitter)

The image does not show the exact spot where Gasly passes close to the tractor, but the pilot’s onboard camera showed the moment, indicating that visibility was very low, and the video proves that danger was imminent — with the crane very close to the runway. and French at high speed.

Despite the risk to his life, the pilot was still punished in 20s for the FIA for accelerating too much under a red flag — triggered about 2s before Gasly passed the crash site. In the video, it is not possible to see any indication as to whether the race has already been stopped – just before Pierre passes, however, the sign indicates yellow flag regime when the camera is turned.

Gasly was completely disgusted while still inside the AlphaTauri car, aware that he had passed very close to a life-threatening situation, and he aired all his displeasure over the radio. “I could have fucking killed myself. It is unacceptable,” he snapped.

Same scene, now from Gasly’s point of view: the yellow flag indication quickly changes to red (Video: Playback/Twitter)

Even so, the race direction understood that Pierre accelerated too much under a red flag regime, “reaching speeds close to 250 km/h”, and decided to add 20s of punishment to the final race time of the pilot, who was a friend of Jules Bianchi — killed after a tractor accident at the 2014 Japanese GP, in similar circumstances — and left the Suzuka Circuit badly shaken after the incident.

“After passing through the scene of the incident [com o trator], car #10 continued, under a red flag, at speeds that exceeded 200 km/h on multiple occasions and reached 251 km/h at one point. The driver admitted that he now understands that there was a possibility of marshals or obstacles being on the track and acknowledged that he was too fast. However, in mitigating the penalty, we took into account that while the speed cannot be classified as ‘slow’ as described in the rules, it was less than the maximum speed under those conditions. We also consider the shock experienced by the driver at seeing a tractor on the racing line around the incident corner.”

Tractor appears in the background in an image of Pierre Gasly’s cockpit, under poor visibility conditions (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter)

