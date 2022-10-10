Fantastic Shows How Feared ‘Morality Police’ Acts In Iran | Fantastic

there are already more than three weeks of protests at the Will – and that have spread across the world. Last Wednesday (5), several actresses released videos in support of Iranian women. Among them, Juliette Binoche and Marion Cotillard, Oscar winners, and the also French Isabelle Huppert, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Isabelle Adjani. English actress Charlotte Rampling and Italian singer and model Carla Bruni also show solidarity.

The demonstration reached the European Parliament. O Fantastic explains why these women decided to protest by cutting their hair and shows how the dreaded “morality police” acts in Willwhich represses less or more depending on the government. The former was, within the Iranian context, more moderate. The current one is ultra-conservative.

The pressure is great. Amnesty International called for “an investigation into allegations of torture”; Human Rights Watch called for “the abolition of the law mandating the wearing of the hijab”; and the UN have received “numerous verified videos of violent treatment of women”. The Iranian regime responded as it has with other recent uprisings: bloodshed in the streets and the internet.

Two weeks ago in Iran, Mahsa Amini she was walking with her father and brother, when she was stopped by the “Morality Police”. The policemen had trouble with the veil, they said it was ill-fitting on the head. The brother explained that the family was not from Tehran and was not familiar with local traditions. But he had no conversation: the so-called anti-addiction unit announced the penalty: “one hour of re-education”.

The family says that the police beat her hands and legs with a club and threw Mahsa Amini into the car. The beating continued until she passed out. The 22-year-old girl spent three days in a coma and died. Authorities stated that the death was due to health problems she allegedly already had. The family said they had heard from the doctor that a blow to the head was fatal.

That was the last straw: millions of Iranian women, of all ages, took to the streets. It started in the city of Mahsa, in the northwest of the country, and the outrage reached the North, Center, South. More than 80 cities heard the cry “woman, life, freedom”.

But this was no ordinary protest. Those forced to leave no locks out defied order, tossing hair in the wind; they made bonfires with the rule. Even those who like the hijab made it clear that they prefer the veil to be a choice. The demonstrations spilled over into Iran.

