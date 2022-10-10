FIA confirms minimum breach of Red Bull’s spending ceiling – Formula 1 News

The FIA ​​will not punish Red Bull in sport, and Max Verstappen’s 2021 title is not at risk (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

The FIA ​​confirmed on Monday (10) that it has finalized the review of documents on the spending cap of Formula 1 for the 2021 season. The body confirmed that Aston Martin broke the financial rules procedures, while Red Bull, champion of drivers last season with Max Verstappen and also of the 2022 championship, broke procedural rules and spent less than the budget cap.

The body confirmed that, as it was the first year of application of the budget regulation, the FIA ​​limited itself to only reviewing the submitted documentation and did not carry out a formal investigation into it. The budget administration is still studying the punishment that will be given to the two teams, and that more information will be released according to the rules.

“The review of submitted documents was an intensive process and all competitors gave their full support to provide the necessary information to assess their financial situation during this first year of financial regulation. The FIA ​​Spending Ceiling Administration notes that all competitors have always acted in a spirit of good faith and cooperation throughout the process.”

Max Verstappen, the current two-time F1 champion (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

According to information from the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the financial violation by Red Bull would not have been involved with the development of the car, and the error would have happened in terms of food and absences due to illness at the Red Bull factory. Some team employees are not covered by the budget cap, while others are.

Aston Martin didn’t spend more than the ceiling. It is understood that there was a procedural breach related to a series of administrative accounting protocols, as a result of variations in regulatory interpretation. Other information released by the FIA ​​is that Williams had a breach of prior procedure, but entered into an agreement with the Spending Ceiling Administration in May 2022.

The controversy took over the weekend of the Singapore GP, won by the bulls with Sergio Pérez, when the German magazine Auto Motor and Sport revealed that the FIA ​​was investigating the possibility that Red Bull and Aston Martin had exceeded the limit of US$ 145 million (R$ 782 million, at the current price) during the 2021 season, which marked the title of Max Verstappen. From there, Ferrari and Mercedes commented on two teams that would have flouted last year’s budget cap deal — the other being Aston Martin.

Wolff and Horner waged yet another public battle in F1, this time over last year’s budget cap (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool/Getty Images)

Red Bull boss Christian Horner was furious with the challenges and called them “absurdly defamatory comments”, even threatening a lawsuit against rivals to prove his team’s innocence. The Briton reaffirmed that the Taureans would have respected the rules and questioned where the leak of this information was coming from.

“I am certainly not aware of any violations. The board sent everything in March, so there’s been a long process going on with the FIA, and we’re on it as we speak. They are correctly following this process, and I think the middle of next week is when they declare the certificates. As I said before, it is an ongoing process. There are points in the budget that don’t belong to it, as I mentioned before, from people who are listed and work for other companies. The FIA ​​says it doesn’t know [como se tornou público], but it is strange that points of an ongoing process, which have not yet been clarified, have become public. It’s reputational damage,” added Horner.

Sports consultant for the Austrians, Helmut Marko, also spoke out and said that Mercedes “has not yet surpassed 2021”, clearly referring to the loss of the drivers’ world title in the last race of the year, in Abu Dhabi.

The exchange of barbs also involved Helmut Marko, who took the opportunity to poke Mercedes again (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

O budget ceiling was introduced in F1 last year and initially set at US$ 145 million (R$ 782 million at the current price). For 2022, the entity chose to reduce it by US$ 5 million (R$ 26 million), but allowed an increase of 3.1% with the championship in progress due to inflation correction. Even so, the teams on the grid, especially the outsiders (Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari), have already made several public complaints about how the spending limit compromises the car’s development work.

After Verstappen secured the world title with victory at the Japanese GP, Formula 1 resumes its activities in two weeks. The category’s next stop will be the second race of the season in the United States, now in Austin, between October 21 and 23.

