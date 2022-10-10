FIA confirms Red Bull exceeded spending limit







red bull and Aston Martin were found guilty of violating the company’s cost cap rules formula 1 last year, when the FIA ​​finally announced the result of its financial audit this Monday.

After intense speculation since the Singapore GP that two teams spent more than the $145 million in 2021, the motorsport regulatory body formally published its findings.

In a statement, it said that all teams received their certificates of compliance, except Red Bull, Aston Martin and Williams.

The Williams breach was in reference to the late submission of files last year, for which the team was fined.

Aston Martin was found to be a procedural breach of the rules like Williams, while Red Bull was found to be a procedural and “minor” breach of overspending.

The FIA’s belief that Red Bull broke its spending cap comes despite the team expressing confidence that the financial report made last March was comfortably below the cap.

F1 regulations set out a number of options as a punishment for teams that breach the cost cap.

For a minor violation, which is less than 5% overspending, penalties range from a public reprimand, to a deduction of constructors’ or drivers’ championship points, exclusion from events, limitations on aerodynamic testing, or a fine.

Red Bull’s overspending will lead to further scrutiny of how the FIA ​​handles the matter, with several teams suggesting the matter will be a test case for cost cap success.

Should the FIA ​​be tough on Milton Keynes’ team, that could be seen as unfair considering how new the cost cap regulations are and how everyone is trying to understand them at this stage.

However, if the governing body is too lenient, that could open the door for rival teams to feel they no longer have to meet spending limits.

No details have been released on how the FIA ​​will handle rule violations by Aston Martin and Red Bull.

A statement said: “The FIA ​​Cost Cap Administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken under the Financial Regulations in relation to Aston Martin and Red Bull and further information will be communicated in accordance with the Regulations.”

After the announcement, Red Bull issued a statement saying it was surprised and disappointed with the results.

“We view the FIA’s findings of ‘small overspending violations of financial regulations’ with surprise and disappointment. Our 2021 report fell below the spending cap, so we need to carefully review the FIA’s findings as we believe the relevant costs are below the 2021 cap value. Despite the conjecture and positioning of others, it is clear that there is a process under regulations with the FIA ​​which we will respectfully follow whilst we consider all options available to us.”