Flamengo can lose 4 holders for the final of the Copa do Brasil at Maraca and Nation ‘goes crazy’ on the web

Flamengo is very prepared for the confrontation against Corinthians, valid for the first game of the final of the Copa do Brasil. The team is very complete for the duel at Neo Química Arena and Dorival Júnior knows that the match will be very difficult, even more so because the Paulistas are packed thanks to the positive results in the last matches.

For the decisive game at Maracanã, Dorival Júnior knows he may have a big problem. That’s because, as the profile “Planeta de Futebol” reported, there are four players hanging and, if any of these players receive another yellow card, they will not be able to enter the field in Rio de Janeiro. The athletes are: Léo Pereira, Gabigol, João Gomes and Everton Ribeiro.

“Flamengo has 4 players hanging for the first game of the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Corinthians: Léo Pereira, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol. That is, if they get yellow this Wednesday, they are out of the game back, at Maracanã”, stated the profile.

In an interview with Globo, Gabigol promised that he will no longer take a “silly” yellow card and will leave a complaint with the referee aside.: “Kind of not (asked about the number of cards), excessive (laughs). I think so, I could have avoided some. Yes, the judges are also wrong, because some barely speak to me. I try to speak well, and they already come with a card. Some to show up, some to get me out of the game. Because if I take a card, I might not be able to talk to him anymore.” said before continuing.

“So I gave up, the truth is that. Now the judges will whistle calmly. I won’t talk to them anymore. And then I hope the CBF sees it, the fans see it and the reporters see what happens on the field. So now there will be a calm Gabi because I already gave up, I saw that it will not change, they will make mistakes the same way”, completed.