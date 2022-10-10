Flamengo fans again ask for a big name to leave the club; Santos is eyeing the midfielder

Flamengo fans are, again, on social media asking for the veteran to leave Diego Ribas, even with the number 10 being at the end of his contract and his departure confirmed at the end of the year for the carioca club. After the game against Cuiabá, for the Brasileirão, fans of the club raised the tag ‘ForaDiegoRibas‘ on social networks.

Diego has been wearing Flamengo’s colors since 2016, when he arrived from European football to be the first major signing of the Rio de Janeiro club in his new project. Years later, having conquered practically all the titles with the red colors, he is leaving at the end of the season, a fact that does not prevent the Carioca fans from protesting against shirt 10.

After the game against Cuiabá, Diego was targeted on social media by Flamengo fans. Remembering that this is not the first time that part of the Flamengo fans ask for the departure of shirt 10, who recently landed next to Robinho and was the subject of a lot of controversy.

Leaving Fla, Diego’s future remains uncertain, but tends to be outside Brazil, even with Santos, where it was revealed, to be interested in his football.

Flamengo fans protest against Diego Ribas