For the clowning to be complete, the São Paulo payroll leaked

Morumbi’s “clown” could not have had a worse outcome. On a rainy afternoon, São Paulo lost at home to Botafogo and deepened their internal crisis.
Baby, the president of the Independent fans, organizer of the protest that encouraged people to wear a clown nose in the stands, leaked a list that details the club’s entire salary sheet.
The board did not confirm or deny the veracity of this list. Check out:
Jandrei: BRL 300 thousand
Felipe Alves: BRL 100 thousand
Thiago Couto: BRL 80 thousand
Diego Costa: BRL 200 thousand
Arboleda: BRL 400 thousand
Nahuel Ferraresi: BRL 250 thousand
Leo Pele: BRL 280 thousand
Miranda: BRL 650 thousand
Luizão: BRL 40 thousand
Lucas Beraldo: BRL 40 thousand
Walce: BRL 40 thousand
Reinaldo: BRL 550 thousand
Wellington: BRL 80 thousand
Igor Vinícius: BRL 250 thousand
Rafinha: BRL 550 thousand
João Moreira: BRL 40 thousand
Gabriel Neves: BRL 260 thousand
Rodrigo Nestor: R$ 130 thousand
Andrés Colorado: BRL 280 thousand
Luan: BRL 100 thousand
Patrick: BRL 600 thousand
Nikão: BRL 600 thousand
Galoppo: BRL 450 thousand
Igor Gomes: BRL 100 thousand
André Anderson: R$ 150 thousand
Pablo Maia: R$ 80 thousand
Talles Costa: BRL 40 thousand
Éder: BRL 700 thousand
Marcos Guilherme: BRL 300 thousand
Calleri: BRL 800 thousand
Luciano: BRL 400 thousand
Alisson: BRL 150,000 (Grêmio pays another BRL 150,000)
Juan: BRL 40 thousand
Caio: BRL 40 thousand
Nahuel Bustos: BRL 720 thousand
Rogério Ceni does not appear on the list provided by Torcida Independente, but the coach reportedly earns around R$650,000 a month in salary, but the package including his assistants costs R$800,000 a month to São Paulo.
