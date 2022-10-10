Former goalkeeper Casillas publishes that he is gay on Twitter, then claims hacker attack

posted on 10/09/2022 14:49



Former Spanish goalkeeper and captain of the 2010 world champion Spain, Iker Casillas, posted on Twitter this Sunday (9/10), revealing to be gay, and minutes later he denied the information and said he was the victim of a hacker attack. .

“I hope you respect me: I’m gay,” the publication read.





A few hours later he deleted the message and made a new post. “Account hacked. Luckily all is well. Apologies to all my followers and more apologies to the LGBT community,” he wrote.

After the first post, the Spanish press created several theories. In one of them, they believe that the former athlete published the phrase in response to several rumors that link his name to his involvement with celebrities in the European country. The last one was an alleged affair between Casillas and actress Alejandra Onieva.

“The objective is for the media to stop leaking false information about their relationships, which has increased since the breakup with Sara Carbonero,” mused the newspaper. At.

Singer Shakira, actress Melyssa Pinto and stylist Rocío Osorno were also recently named as Casillas’ girlfriends.

Casillas was married to journalist Sara Carbonero for five years, until they separated in March 2021. The couple has two children, Martin and Lucas.

Another theory is that it would be an as-yet-unrevealed advertising campaign.