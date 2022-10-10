Formula 1 was wrong to give the title to Max Verstappen, says RBR boss

Credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Max Verstappen became a two-time Formula 1 (Formula 1) champion after winning the Japanese Grand Prix, held in Suzuka, during the Brazilian dawn this Sunday (9). The title, however, was won amid doubts.

That’s because the International Automobile Federation (FIA) has created a new scoring system for the 2022 season.

Drivers would earn less points depending on the total distance they could cover within the time limit allowed in each race.

As it rained a lot, the Japanese GP started two hours late and the drivers could not complete all the scheduled laps.

However, the FIA ​​surprised the teams and interpreted the rules differently. Drivers would only earn less points if the race was suspended. It didn’t run.

According to Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner, the entity was wrong to consider Max Verstappen champion.

“I think it’s a mistake that wasn’t included after the problems at the Belgian GP last year, that the regulations obviously weren’t cleaned up,” he said.

“We had the strong impression that with only 75% of the race, all points would be scored. So we felt like we would be one point less,” Horner added.

To be the two-time champion, Max Verstappen had the direct help of his teammate, Sergio Pérez.

The Mexican put pressure on Charles Leclerc just before closing. The Ferrari driver left the track and was penalized by five seconds.

The punishment reversed the positions between them. Pérez was considered the runner-up. And Leclerc, the third.

“Perez’s move on Leclerc won Max Verstappen the championship. So you can see his surprise, the team’s surprise. What a wonderful surprise,” concluded Horner.

The Dutchman also spoke to the press after the conquest. In the pilot’s view, the end result was unexpected.

“I had no idea what they were going to decide with the points. When I did my post-race interview, all of a sudden the mechanics started clapping and I didn’t really know what was going on,” she declared.

“I don’t mind that it was a little confusing. In fact, I think it’s very funny because, at the end of the day, it won’t change the result.”