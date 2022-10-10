Fortaleza beats Avai 2-0 at Castelão

Fortaleza beat Avaí at Castelão by 2-0, on the afternoon of this Sunday, 9th, and reached 41 points in Serie A, being very close to the average score that guarantees permanence in the competition. Virtually, however, this first objective is accomplished.

It was Leão do Pici’s 11th triumph in the competition, the eighth only in the return trip and with that the team completed five games without losing. The goals of the match were scored by Thiago Galhardo and Hércules, both in the second half.

+”There is no more talk of relegation”, says Galhardo, after Fortaleza’s victory over Avaí

The game

When starting the match with two original midfielders, Fortaleza was probably looking for a game with more offensive creation, but in practice this did not happen. All shots on the goal of the first half took place in the 40th minute.

Without the trio of defensive midfielders they had been using, Tricolor could not control the midfield and presented a looser marking, allowing the Santa Catarina team, which had more possession of the ball, to advance at certain moments and even exchange passes in the attacking field, despite the numerical inferiority in relation to the Ceará defense.

When recovering the ball or starting the moves, Fortaleza didn’t print intensity and missed some opportunities, such as Tinga’s cross that passed in front of Avaí’s goal without anyone deflecting or Moisés’ puncture in the small area.

The first shot on goal, however, was from shirt 21. He received a ball in the left corner of the penalty area, cut to the middle and kicked hard, for Vladimir’s defense. The response from the Avaiana team came shortly afterwards. In a descent by Marcinho on the left, the ball was crossed in a low way to the area, Bissoli punctured, but Bruno Silva took the leftover, feinted a marker and finished. Juninho Capixaba dodged it with his head and the ball hit the crossbar. There was also a shot placed by Marcinho, for the visitors, and a header by Otero.

At the return of the interval, the coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda drew Crispim and launched Pedro Rocha, to make the Tricolor more offensive. It took only eight minutes for Leão do Pici to open the scoring, but with two pieces that were already on the field, Otero won a ball dispute from the right, rolled to Galhardo and he, at the entrance of the area, feinted Bruno Silva and hit the corner right, low, of Vladimir.

The goal forced Avaí to leave more for the game and although the match remained balanced, the counterattacks began to appear more for Fortaleza, but there was not always a conclusion.

With the need to score, Lisca put forwards in Leão da Ilha and Vojvoda launched Hércules and Robson, restoring the formation with three defensive midfielders, with which the team was more accustomed. In the first participation, the shirt seven of the Tricolor risked from outside the area and scared the goalkeeper Vladimir.

Robson, in fact, became the most used player in Fortaleza, usually with long balls, which allowed him to finish from inside the penalty area, but none of them went into the goal. Pedro Rocha also had an opportunity, when he received a pass from Galhardo, but he stamped one of the defenders of Avaí.

Even with more possession of the ball and being clogged with offensive pieces by the coaching staff, the Santa Catarina team could not bother Fernando Miguel, in fact, until the 43rd minute, when Raniele and Bissoli, in two consecutive headers, made the goalkeeper count on the reflex and with luck, as the second ball exploded on the crossbar.

After the scare, Tricolor managed to “kill” the game. Pedro Rocha received the ball on the left wing, crossed to Robson on the other side, in the penalty area and the attacker deflected a cart to the middle. Hercules was in the small area to complete for the net.

Datasheet

Hawaii (4-3-3)

Vladimir; Kevin, Raphael Rodrigues, Raniele, Cortez; Bruno Silva (Jean Cleber), Lucas Ventura (Matheus Sarará), Jean Pyerre (Nathan); Renato, Marcinho (Pablo Dyego), Bissoli. Technique: Lisca

Strength (4-4-2)

Fernando Miguel; Tinga, Britez, Titi, J. Capixaba; Sasha (Zé Welison), Caio Alexandre, Otero (Hercules), Crispim (Pedro Rocha); Moses (Robson), Thiago Galhardo (Romarinho). Tech: Vojvoda

Location: Castelão, in Fortaleza-Ce

Date: 10/9/2022

Time: 16 hours

Referee: Luiz Flávio de Oliveira-FIFA/SP

Assistants: Alex Ang Ribeiro-SP and Luiz Alberto Nogueira-SP

Yellow cards: Tinga (FOR), Bruno Silva (AVA)

Goals: 8min/2T – Galhardo; 44min/2T – Hercules

Income: BRL 582,992.00

Audience: 40,968

