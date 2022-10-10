Foxconn, maker of the iPhone, shows off its new electric car, the Model B

Just like the Xiaomia Foxconn is firm with the idea of ​​making electric cars. The manufacturer of iPhone (gives apple) introduced a new model through its auto division foxtroncreated after a merger with the Chinese automaker Yulon Motorin 2020. It is about the hatch Model Bwhose reveal will take place on October 18th.

Playback/YouTube

Without giving too many details of the news (video below)the Taiwan-based brand will initially bet on a compact model, with the size of Volkswagen ID.3 and company. Thus, it is also believed that the brand is anticipating the expected affordable electric promised by Tesla.

The hatch will appear first as a concept car, but the production version should arrive in its homeland as early as 2023. Then, in 2024, Foxconn plans to launch the Model B in the United States. It should be noted that the company is working on the development of a vehicle production center in Ohio (USA), in the complex that belonged to GM. The completion of the facilities is also expected to be completed in about two years.

Chinese Mezzo, Italian Mezzo

Third electric vehicle presented by Foxtron (after Model C SUV and Model E sedan)the Model B, as well as the other models, stands out for its Pininfarina design.

Playback/YouTube

It has very wide rear pillars, like the VW ID.3, and has LED lights that run from one end of the body to the other – both front and rear. The Model B has 4 doors and, according to Foxtron, uses the MiH company’s modular electric vehicle platform. This architecture is the same as the Model C and E. That is, the novice must have a range of 700 km.

Playback/YouTube

It is speculated that the Foxtron Model B will have versions with one and two engines. The latter, therefore, will have all-wheel drive. At first, the model will not be the only novelty of Foxtron. On the 18th, the company will reveal the electric pickup Model V. The brand says it will be “the first all-in-one electric pickup made in Taiwan”. by the video (look here), it can’t be that big. However, the Model V seems to be of medium size, close to that of the Toyota Hilux.

