Gabriela Ribeiro reports offenses after photo with Endrick

Reporter and presenter Gabriela Ribeiro, from Grupo Globo, vented on Twitter after receiving attacks and offensive comments in her latest Instagram post: a photo interviewing the boy Endrick, from Palmeiras.

The journalist commented that she received comments with sexist and sexist tones, as well as offenses stating that the reporter “wants to appear more than the player” and curses such as “Maria Chuteira”. Gabriela also commented that it is useless to denounce the comments, in addition to receiving direct messages with attacks and offenses.

See the rant:

You post professional photo on YOUR Instagram account. In the comments, asshole calling “Maria soccer”, a good citizen saying that “I would eat easily”, people saying that I want to appear more than the player (my Instagram account, mind you). man, what a disgrace — Gabriela Ribeiro (@ribeirogabriela) October 10, 2022

A constant presence as a field reporter in Globo’s game broadcasts, Gabriela was responsible for Endrick’s first interview as a professional player, after the young striker’s debut against Coritiba, last Thursday (6th).

The boy got emotional when talking about his grandfather’s death and the expectation for the future of his promising career, leading Gabriela herself to get emotional during the interview.

Check out the reporter’s record:

After the outburst, Gabriela Ribeiro received messages of support from colleagues, such as the reporter Lívia Laranjeira and the presenter of Globo Esporte, Felipe Andreoli – Gabriela has already commanded the sports attraction on some occasions, on breaks of the titular presenter.

See the backlash of the post:

Friend, I’m sorry! Nobody deserves to go through this. You are a great professional, talented, dedicated, inspiring, human. I’m your fan. Always count on me. In front of! — Lívia Laranjeira (@livialaranjeira) October 10, 2022