Galaxy S22 Plus with water protection and amazing price at KaBum!

O Galaxy S22 Plus is one of the best smartphones in the world – tested and approved by Oficina da Net. Thanks to extremely powerful hardware with the Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Because the S22 Plus is being offered at KaBum! for the incredible price of BRL 4,699.00 in view on Pix. But beware: There are only NINE units left!

Whenever our offer monitor issues an alert, it means that the offer is not to be missed. This time, the Galaxy S22 Plus is being offered at Americanas by BRL 4,699.00 in cash at PIX. This means that the device is now being sold at a discount of almost R$2300 – or 33% of what it cost when it was launched in February 2022.

Galaxy S22 Plus specs

The Galaxy S22 Plus has a magnificent design, with an elegant look and rear camera package being organized in a large but discreet vertical block in the left corner of the lid, in a layout very similar to a domino piece. It has a kind of matte finish that makes it look very resistant to drops and scratches while being simple.

The screen is on account of a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED and 120Hz refresh rate capable of delivering high shine, great colors and impeccable fluidity. Samsung seems to have improved the stereo sound system, which while not more powerful than its predecessors, has a better balance between the frequencies reproduced.

The big highlight is the Galaxy S22 Plus is in the package of specifications that consist of a module of 8GB of RAM that works precisely with the powerful processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. For storage, you can choose between 128GB or 256GB options.

Compared to its predecessor, it also deserves praise when it comes to autonomy. The battery has a tank of 4,500 mAh that can be recharged at a power of up to 45W wired and 15W wireless.

Last but not least, we have the camera package. This can be considered the main highlight of the entire S22 family. The Galaxy S22 Plus defaults to a triple setup on the back that displays a 50MP primary sensor, plus a 10MP telephoto and another one from 12MP for use as ultrawide. This set allows excellent photo quality, with very vivid colors thanks to its optimized software, which, in addition, can record 8K videos at 30 fps with incredible clarity.

Is it worth buying the Galaxy S22 Plus?

Those who follow me know how much I enjoyed testing the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and if you watched its review, you saw that I mentioned the S22+ as the ideal alternative for those who don’t want such a big cell phone and would like to have the best benefits that Samsung offers. on a smartphone in 2022. So my friends, if you are looking for a smartphone that I consider ideal, the S22+ might be the right choice.

The middle ground between Samsung’s top-of-the-line phones, for me it’s the ideal smartphone for those who want to have a high ruler and not spend as much as the Ultra. But what is so good about him anyway?

Best screen: The Galaxy S22’s screen has the best AMOLED panel we’ve ever tested, great colors and sharpness, excellent brightness, great for outdoor use.

Main features of Galaxy S22 Plus

Operational system: Android 12 and OneUI 4

Android 12 and OneUI 4 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4nm) SM8450 and Samsung Exynos 2200 (4nm)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4nm) SM8450 and Samsung Exynos 2200 (4nm) RAM memory: 8 GB

8 GB Internal Storage: 128GB and 256GB

128GB and 256GB Screen – Type: Dynamic AMOLED

Dynamic AMOLED Screen – Size: 6.6

6.6 Screen – Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels

1080 x 2340 pixels Main camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56, Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS

50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56, Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS 2nd camera: 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94, 3x optical zoom, PDAF and OIS

10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94, 3x optical zoom, PDAF and OIS 3rd camera: 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55 and Super Stability

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55 and Super Stability Frontal camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24 and Dual Pixel PDAF

10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24 and Dual Pixel PDAF Drums: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh Charger: 45W, 15W Wireless and 4.5 reverse wireless

45W, 15W Wireless and 4.5 reverse wireless 5G: Yea

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus – See the complete technical sheet here

