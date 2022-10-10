Games will move BRL 1 trillion in 2023; and companies are keeping an eye on it

The games market has been on a growth trend for a few years now, but has experienced a sharp rise during the pandemic. Last year alone, the sector was responsible for moving US$ 175.8 billion, and this annual number could exceed US$ 200 billion (about R$ 1 trillion) in 2023, predicts the consultancy Newzoo.

Looking to grab a part of the amount, many companies are launching new businesses in the gaming area. This is the case of Netflix, which has expanded its operations beyond films and series. Netflix Games is a free service for streaming subscribers who can enjoy themselves on their mobile screen and was created in mid-2021. Now, the company has announced that it intends to have 50 games in the service’s catalog by the end of this year and is planning to construction of their own studio, to develop their games, in Helsinki, Finland. The company will be directed by Marko Lastikka, former general manager of Zynga, the creator of FarmVille.

Amir Rahimi, vice president of the platform’s gaming division, said in a statement that “we have a lot more work to do to deliver a great gaming experience on Netflix.” He added that creating a game can take years, “so I’m proud to see how we’re building the foundation of our game studios in our first year, and I look forward to sharing what we’ve produced in the years to come.”

Brazilian brands also do not want to be left out. Magazine Luiza announced, last year, the creation of Magalu Games and also invested more than R$ 100 thousand to form partnerships with Brazilian studios. The retailer also acquired sites that sell products targeted to gamers, such as Kabum, the largest e-commerce platform for technology and games in the country. “With the purchase of Kabum, we have consolidated ourselves as one of the leaders in Brazilian formal e-commerce and reinforced our presence in one of the fastest growing markets in the world: products for geeks and gamers,” said Frederico Trajano, CEO of Magazine Luiza, in a statement. The transaction was valued at R$3.8 billion.

Specialists say that this movement of companies should not be analyzed individually, as it is part of a strategy of brands to reach new audiences. That’s because, unlike in the past, when games were famous among children and teenagers, today they are part of the routine of adults who even turned fun into a profession.

“All companies, especially digital ones, see this as an opportunity. It’s a big market, where people spend a lot of time, and it generates a lot of revenue. So I think it’s a natural move to see large corporations always wanting to enter thriving markets”, says Santiago Blanco, founder of Prota Games, a Brazilian studio that trains professionals for electronic competitions.

Money or marketing?

Whenever companies expand their operations to areas outside their core business, many people question whether the move is more for the money or for marketing. In the case of games, it is possible to say that this is a movement that aims to establish itself in a rapidly expanding market and that can dictate the consumption behavior of part of the population. A study by consultancy TechNET Immersive shows that, within the entertainment world, games are bigger than the film and music industries combined.

“Forms of entertainment have changed. People are increasingly located in large metropolises, where there are not so many options for public leisure. Games, then, have become an accessible option for this population that does not have social access”, explains Blanco. “For children and teenagers, for example, this is by far the first form of entertainment, a habit that tends to be maintained throughout life”, he points out.

Brazilian gaming betting platform raises US$ 3 million

In a time of scarcity of investments in the venture capital market in the world, Brazilian startups have assumed an important role. This week, gaming monetization platform Tipspace raised $3 million in investments.

With this capture, the brand pierces a bubble in the field of technology that has been suffering a drought of resources for some months now. According to the company, which will be available to the public on the 13th, the funds will be used to build a player base in the country and begin operations in Latin America, in the quest to dominate the betting market in the region.

Created by a group of experienced entrepreneurs in the sector, the company received the attention of investors and influential people in the digital market such as Ricardo Dias, from Adventures Inc, Odilon Queiroz, Gustavo Pimenta and Fued Sadala, partners at Dreampact Ventures, and Orla Ventures and Investments Component. It is estimated that in the first 12 months of operation, the company will reach the mark of US＄ 17 million transactions and 90 thousand players on the platform, with the prospect of moving more than US＄ 490 million and accumulating more than 1,100,000 users in three years old.

The platform was created for people over 18 who want to monetize matches in their favorite games. The monetization of the matches is up to the players themselves, and bets start at R$ 0.50. “Just like in offline competitions, whenever there is a prize involved, the game becomes much more fun and counts on the commitment of the team (…) With our software it will be possible to have fun and earn money by integrating the games we really want to play” , says João Sobreira, CEO of Tipspace.

In Tipspace’s business model, 92% of the value raised in matches goes to the winning player, and the other 8% goes to the startup.

related