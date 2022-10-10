Giant cockroach thought to be extinct is found on Lord Howe Island

A team of researchers from the University of Sydney found a family of giant cockroaches, thought to be extinct, during an expedition in Australia’s Lord Howe Islands archipelago. Biology student Maxim Adams was responsible for the discovery.

The cockroach (Panesthia lata) feeds on wood and plays an “ecosystem engineer” role on the island. The species was last seen over 80 years ago.

According to researchers, the cockroach became extinct after rats were brought to the island in 1918.

Professor Nathan Lo, who leads the research team, says a major rodent eradication program on Lord Howe Island in 2019 was so successful that his team was investigating the possibility of introducing a population of cockroaches to the outer islands of Lord Howe. .

“The team should go to the Island blackburn to study the cockroaches there, but the weather was very bad and they were forced to stay in Lord Howe”, explained Professor Lo. island for many decades and have not seen one.”

The cockroach family was under a fig tree.

Cockroach thought to be extinct is rediscovered on Lord Howe Island, Australia Image: Publicity/University of Sydney/Australian Department of Planning and Environment

“For the first 10 seconds, I thought, ‘No, it can’t be,'” said student Maxim Adams, who found the cockroaches. “We were doing a brief survey of Lord Howe basically to confirm his extinction and the first rock we looked at was there. It was really unbelievable.”

Atticus Fleming, chairman of the board of Lord Howe Island, described the discovery as exciting.

“Lord Howe Island is truly a spectacular place. It is older than the Galapagos Islands and is home to 1,600 species of native invertebrates, half of which are found nowhere else in the world,” he said.

Role of giant cockroaches. Professor Lo says that native wood-eating cockroaches played an important environmental role.

“They are incredibly important nutrient recyclers, ecosystem engineers and as a food source for other species,” said Professor Lo.

He advocates that the species not be compared to “common street cockroaches”.

“(The insect) doesn’t smell, it doesn’t run very fast, it’s not scary. It’s actually quite charismatic, you can hold it in your hand,” he said. “He stays in the forest. He doesn’t go into people’s houses. He stays in the forest recycling wood and garbage, to keep the forest healthy.”

“We hope to study their habitat, behaviors and genetics to learn more about how they managed to survive,” added Professor Lo.