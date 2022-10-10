Giant solar tower called the “Eye of Sauron” is the subject of controversy

Opened in 2019, the Ashalim solar tower is one of the tallest structures in Israel and in the middle of the desert, it produces energy for thousands of inhabitants. Known as the “Eye of Sauron”, this huge construction takes its nickname inspired by “Lord of the Rings”, also because of its size, but mainly because of its intense brightness.

The solar tower is so bright that looking directly into it can be dangerous to eyesight. However, its almost 245 meters in length makes it an easy target, which can be seen from any part of the small town and even from space. The Ashalim solar complex is one of the largest in the world and is located in the middle of the giant Negev desert. The tower, of course, is the main attraction, but thousands of other panels also make up the scenery.

A matter of The New York Times reveals this incredible generator, which, despite its beauty, is the subject of much controversy. Even though it is a clean energy source, construction costs, delays and the fact that many experts consider its technology obsolete makes this giant power generator receive criticism.

Deactivated overnight, the solar tower generates energy to supply thousands of families. The reflected sun heats the water and turns it into steam, the process causes clouds of steam to be channeled to ground level, turning turbines to generate electricity.

Ashalim Solar Tower (Image: Megalim Solar Power Disclosure)

Ashalim solar tower divides opinion

According to the report, the solar tower was also the subject of suspicions and even false rumors, such as that the reflected light caused cancer or that it would explode. Fortunately none of this is true. This did not prevent, however, that many criticized the proximity of the work to the city, which ends up disturbing the landscape.

But the main controversy is the cost of energy produced by the tower. The project cost thousands of dollars, financed by Megalim Solar Power, the multinational consortium that built and manages the plant. There are about 25 such towers in the world, but only one, located in the United Arab Emirates, is larger than the one in Ashalim.

Ashalim Solar Tower (Image: Megalim Solar Power Disclosure)

Megalim cost $800 million, and in return, the government promised to buy the tower’s electricity at a rate of about 23 cents per kilowatt-hour. This makes the energy produced on site, despite being green, more expensive than other solar sources.

Overall, despite the controversies, Ashalim’s tower ended up becoming a source of pride for locals, who saw the small village featured on the news and on the map.

