GIGANTIC GeForce RTX 4090 won’t fit into multiple cases

Models from Nvidia and the manufacturers are incredibly giant

the video cards GeForce RTX 4090 of NVIDIA’s partners were announced a few days ago, and some photos made available on the internet show a curiosity of the models based on NVIDIA’s new top-of-the-line chip, they are huge, alias, giants, to the point of not “entering” a series of cabinets available on the market. In this news I have separated some models of boards based on the RTX 4090 chip with the measurements of each board. It is also worth noting that in addition to being giants, they are also very heavy, with models weighing more than 3 kilos.

Most boards only have a 16-pin power connector, already in the new PCIe 5.0 / ATX 3.0 standard.

The most powerful graphics cards in the world are also the biggest in the world

Below images posted on reddit showing that the AORUS RTX 4090 Master model cannot be added to a Lian Li O-11 Dynamic case without it being open, in addition to some possible workarounds to allow the card to fit into the PCI-Express slot.

Let’s start in order of size, and with one of the most impressive graphics cards ever released, Gigabyte’s AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 Master, a card measuring 358.5 mm in length, and an incredible 162.8 in height, taller than the length of some entry-level video card models like the Zotac GTX 1050 Ti Mini.

Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 Master

– Length: 358.5 mm

– Height: 162.8 mm

– Depth: 75.1 mm

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition

– Length: 357.6 mm

– Height: 149.3 mm

– Depth: 70.1 mm

Zotac RTX 4090 Amp Extreme AIRO

– Length: 355.5 mm

– Height: 149.6 mm

– Depth: 72.1 mm

We will receive the RTX 4090 Amp Extreme AIRO from Zotac for review

Galax GeForce RTX 4090SG

– Length: 352 mm

– Height: 153 mm

– Depth: 74mm

