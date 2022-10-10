Glass bridge in Kiev is bombed by Russian missile; watch video

Security cameras recorded the exact moment the attack took place; A pedestrian was passing by at the time of the attack.

Klitschko Bridge is a landmark in Kiev



The glass bridge, Klitschko Bridge, located in Kievat Ukrainewas the target of Russian attacks on Monday, 10th. The tourist spot was damaged after being hit by a Russian missile in the latest attack launched by Vladimir Putinpresident of Russia, against Eastern Europe. In videos that circulate on social networks, it is possible to see the attack from two angles, and one of them shows a person passing by the place at the exact moment it all happened, but who, luckily, was not hit. The images are from security cameras located in the area. The attack carried out against Kiev and other Ukrainian cities is the largest on record in months. Not since March, when Russian troops left the region, has there been such intense bombing in the Ukrainian capital. Putin said today’s attack is in response to the destruction of the bridge linking Crimea to Russia. He also made a threat to Ukraine. “In the event that attempts to commit terrorist attacks on our territory continue, Russia’s response will be firm and, given its scale, will be matched with the level of threats to the Russian Federation,” said the head of state. Since the beginning of September, the troops of Volodymyr Zelensky it has had the upper hand in the war approaching its eighth month and has managed to recover more than 2,500 m² of territory, including regions Putin annexed in late September.

