“Good deal”; Fla takes a ‘surprise’ decision and Braz negotiates the sale of defender for R$ 25 million

Flamengo’s next appointment is against Corinthians next Wednesday (12), at 9:45 pm, at Neo Química Arena, valid for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil.

Flamengo occupies the fourth place in the Brazilian championship with 52 points, in addition to being in the final of Brazil’s Cupagainst Corinthians, and Liberators cup, against Athletico-PR. Despite playing for two important titles in the current season, the Rubro-Negra board continues to monitor the market in search of reinforcements, in addition to enabling the departure of some players who have not been used.

Among them, the left-back Ramon, 21 years old, revealed in the base categories of the Dearest. The player was loaned to Red Bull Bragantino until the end of the current season, after losing space at Flamengo with the arrival of Ayrton Lucas. the dome of Flamengo does not intend to rely on the player in the next season.

The defender continues to be coveted by the Bragafrom Portugal, and the Flamengo foresees a sale of the player from January 2023. The idea is to receive something around BRL 25 million for the transfer of the calf from Gávea. O RB Bragantino also does not rule out buying the left-back, but, so far, has not signaled with an official proposal.

O loan has no purchase option and clubs would need to budget new amounts for a deal. Ramon never had a streak in the first team of the Flamengo, when he had the opportunity, almost always, with the alternative cast. Or when the position holder was unavailable to play. With 38 matches for the main team, the side has a contract until September 30, 2025 with Red-Black.