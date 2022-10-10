Google smartphone hasn’t sold even 30 million since 2016

With its launch in 2016, the smartphone from Google, pixel, until yesterday (6/10), day of the launch of the new model of the brand, the Pixel 7, it did not even reach the mark of 30 million sales. The survey of this data was done by a journalist from Bloomberg last Tuesday (3/10).

Despite this, there is an explanation for the low popularity of Google cell phones. On his Twitter, journalist Vlad Savov, from Bloomberg, reported that 27.6 million Google Pixels were sold from 2016 to today, which, compared to the big competitors in this market, is a very low number.

If we use the South Korean brand Samsung as a reference, it is possible to understand how low the sales of the North American company were. Samsung sold ten times more than Google in 2021 alone.

Taking this data into account, Vlad Savov says that it would take Google 60 years to sell the same number of smartphones than the great and consolidated Samsung. This is not good for the brand, as it seeks to consolidate and grow in the market.

The Pixel line smartphones from Google is considered recent in this large market of already consolidated brands, such as Samsung and Apple. The brand only got more attention in 2019 with the launch of the Google Pixel 3A, which helped with sales growth twice a year. However, this did not last long, ending with the arrival of the brand’s considered “marketing disaster”, the Pixel 4.

Currently, the company has a low number of annual sales, with an average of 4.6 million smartphones sold per year since 2016. However, Pixel 6 surprised with the good acceptance of the public, breaking a sales record for the company and leaving high expectations for the arrival of the Pixel 7, the latest model of the brand, which has improvements compared to line predecessors.

With a better cost-benefit ratio and with the improvements made, the American company Google hopes to attract new users to the brand and to its newest smartphone Pixel 7.

With this new product launched, the brand hopes to meet the public’s expectations and improve its sales, trying to stay in the competitive smartphones.

The pre-sale of the device arrives in Brazil this Friday (7/10) and hits stores only on October 14th.