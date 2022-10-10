Government of Goiás prepares activities for Children’s Day PORTAL WHILE IN GOIÁS

The program involves three state secretariats with soap soccer games, trampoline, film screenings at Cine Cultura, workshops and theatrical performances at the Oscar Niemeyer Cultural Center

The Government of Goiás prepares a special program for the celebrations of October 12, Children’s Day. The State Secretariats for Sport and Leisure (Seel), Culture (Secult) and Goiás Turismo organize activities to liven up the date and bring joy and fun to the kids.

Seel will develop the “Rua de Lazer” project, which has many options for activities and toys, such as soap football, table tennis, foosball, trampoline and multi-park. Starting at 9 am, the structure will be set up in the municipalities of Cristianópolis, Piranhas and in Goiânia, on Avenida E, in the Água Branca Sector.

Cine Cultura, a Secult unit, in partnership with the Lanterna Mágica festival, will hold special and free sessions for the little ones from 3 pm onwards. The activity will bring together short films from several countries. In the program, eight films will be on display: ‘Roberto’, ‘Napo’, ‘Alba’, ‘Juan Viento’, ‘Migrantes’, ‘Mommy, Daddy and Me’, ‘Muda’ and ‘Travel in the Rain’.

The highlight goes to the Brazilian animation ‘Napo’. The narrative tells the story of an old man who goes to live with his daughter and grandson due to the worsening of Alzheimer’s, but gradually begins to forget about everyone. And there is also local production on the schedule. The short from Goiás ‘Viagem na Chuva’ talks about memories, dreams and how rain and lives pass in a way that sometimes few realize.

Reading

The Pio Vargas Library and the Jorge Braga Gibiteca will also offer a special program on Children’s Day and throughout the month of October. From October 10th to 14th, little ones will be able to enjoy free storytelling from the book ‘Who knows grandpa’s cats?’, by Denise Fleury.

The initiative continues until the 4th of November, from Monday to Friday, always at 10 am and 3 pm. There is no need to register to participate, just arrive on the date and place of the action. The complete program is available on the website cultura.go.gov.br.

Oscar Niemeyer Cultural Center

Goiás Turismo is supporting the Social Service of Commerce (Sesc) to develop several activities at the Oscar Niemeyer Cultural Center. Three workshops, all starting at 2 pm, will have free admission. The first one, “Rhythmic Sensitivity for Children”, uses percussion instruments to teach children how to make a ciranda, developing motor coordination and musical hearing.

The Laheto group promotes another ground acrobatics and juggling workshop. The third course will be offered by Grupo Ilumini. With the theme “Playing like the old days”, children will participate in gymkhanas and games and learn how to make cloth dolls.

At 4 pm, the show Sítio do Pica Pau Amarelo will be presented. Pedrinho, Narizinho, Emília and Visconde go on an adventure to recover joy and colors. With songs, mixing different styles, the public will discover the importance of respect, friendship and empathy.

At 5 pm, a karaoke show for children will be presented. With a diversified repertoire, Reginaldo Mesquita brings joy and interactivity, through fun and folk songs. The repertoire also includes Brazilian Popular Music (MPB).

To close the day with lots of entertainment, at 18:00, at the Palácio da Música of the Oscar Niemeyer Cultural Center, the Giramundo Theater for Puppets presents the show “Alice in Wonderland”. For this presentation, the entrance fee varies between R$ 5, for those who have a Sesc credential, and R$ 20 for the entire show.