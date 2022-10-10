Grêmio sees distance for the fifth to shorten and will not have a chance of access against Bahia, at Arena | Guild

After not getting the positive result against Londrina away from home, Grêmio saw Ituano and Sport win in the round and shorten Grêmio’s advantage. In this way, the gaucho team will not be able to mathematically guarantee access to the next game, Sunday, against Bahia at the Arena.

With a 1-1 draw at Estádio do Café this Saturday, Grêmio reached 57 points, five more than Sport and six in relation to Ituano, in sixth place. At the beginning of the round, the distance to the team from Pernambuco, the fifth place, was seven points.

1 of 1 Grêmio team in the 1-1 draw against Londrina — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Disclosure/Grêmio Grêmio team in the 1-1 draw against Londrina — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Disclosure/Grêmio

Thus, Grêmio will not have the chance to confirm access against Bahia. Even with a victory at the Arena on the other Sunday, Tricolor would have, at most, eight points ahead of the fifth, with nine remaining in dispute. In the 35th round, Sport receives Vasco, while Ituano visits Criciúma.

With that, the first opportunity for Grêmio to guarantee a return to Serie A will be in the 36th round, against Náutico, in Aflitos. For that, however, it needs to count on stumbling blocks from the opponents, since the advantage has to be greater than six points after the confrontation in Recife to, mathematically, stamp the access.

The penultimate tricolor match in Serie B will also be away from home, against Tombense. Therefore, an eventual classification in front of the crowd would only happen in the last round, against Brusque in the Arena. The probability of Grêmio rising to the elite is 97.4%, according to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG.