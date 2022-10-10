Grêmio’s rival wins the champion of Série B and returns to the fight for access

Photo Lucas Uebel – Grêmio

Grêmio entered the field to face Londrina, on Saturday (08), at Estádio do Café, and ended up in a draw. The match was valid for the 34th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. As a result, Tricolor Gaúcho remained in the runner-up position of the competition with 57 points.

With a goal by Diego Souza, check the scores of Grêmio players in the draw with Londrina

Grêmio’s rival wins in the round and enters the fight for access

With the stumble against Londrina, Immortal lost the chance to win early access against Bahia. Grêmio needed to cheer for Ituano and Sport not to win in the round. However, on Saturday night (08), the São Paulo team beat Guarani. The Pernambuco team beat the leader at home and took fifth place with 52 points.

Cruzeiro opted for the lineup of an alternative team for the match against Sport, this Sunday (09). The home team opened two goals ahead on the scoreboard, Cabuloso discounted it, but Labandeira scored the third and prevented any reaction from the opponent.

Tricolor’s next appointment

Grêmio’s next match will be against Bahia, on Sunday (16), at 4 pm, at the Arena. The match will be valid for the 35th round of Serie B and Immortal has postponed the confirmation of access to the first division of the competition. Thus, probably, Renato’s team will define its future against Náutico, in the Aflitos, in the 36th round.

Grêmio draws with Londrina and sees early access getting more difficult

