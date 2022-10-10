Haaland’s Diet is Inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lots of Meat

Top scorer on the pitch for Manchester City, Haaland satisfies his hunger off the field with a regimented diet inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo. In the documentary “Haaland: The Big Decision”, the Norwegian striker revealed that he consumes a lot of beef liver and heart, foods rich in vitamin B, iron, phosphorus, copper and magnesium.

“You don’t eat it [fígado e coração], but I care about taking care of my body. I think eating quality food, as local as possible, is the most important thing. People say meat is bad for you, but which one? The meat you buy at McDonald’s? Or the local cow eating grass right there? I eat the heart and the liver,” she stated.

Haaland’s diet isn’t all meat. The player uses a complex system to filter their water and enjoys the sunlight as soon as they wake up.

“The first thing I do in the morning is get some sunlight in my eyes. It’s good for the circadian rhythm. I’ve also started filtering my water a little. I think this can have great benefits for my body”, he declared.

In the past, Alf-Inge Haaland, the striker’s father, revealed that one of the inspirations for the Manchester City athlete’s healthy life was Cristiano Ronaldo. A story told by Patrice Evra, former teammate and friend of the Portuguese at Manchester United, started the interest in regulated food.

“He heard a story from Patrice Evra about a lunch he had with Ronaldo and Cristiano ate fish, nothing more. Erling is now trying to do the same,” he said.

In 13 games with Manchester City this season, Haaland has 20 goals scored and three assists made. With 15 goals, the Norwegian is the leading scorer in the Premier League.