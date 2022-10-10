Has Microsoft itself leaked Xbox Keystone, the cloud gaming console?

According to increasingly insistent rumors, what appeared on the shelves in Phil Spencer’s office could be the rumor Project Keystonewhich is the Xbox console exclusively dedicated to a cloud.

In fact, the mystery object looks a lot like a rendering published a few months ago by Windows Central, as seen in Okami’s post below, accompanied by a series of technical specs for the tiny decoder.

According to this information, Project Keystone will be sold for an extremely affordable price of $99 (R$520.00 in direct conversion) with an included controller and will be able to stream up to 4K in HDR, although the current Xbox Cloud limit is 1080p.

The official Xbox Twitter page basically confirmed this:

Now what we said about putting old prototypes on your boss’s shelf.

Using the device, of course, it will be possible to access your game catalog on Xbox Game Pass and access streaming content, but also choose to play remotely from an Xbox console that is on the same wi-fi network.

Finally, Keystone will include a fully functional Xbox dashboard, complete with support for chat, Discord, and DVR functionality.

