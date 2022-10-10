Have you ever thought about working at Apple? CEO reveals 4 indispensable qualities

It is one of the best known companies. The apple brand, founded by Steve Jobs, is part of the field of cutting-edge technology and innovation. It is a reference in the production of cell phones. So much so that many people would do anything to work for the company. CEO Tim Cook points out characteristics you need to have to work with them.

Apple CEO highlights important qualities to fill a vacancy

During his time at the University of Naples Federico II, in Italy, the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, revealed that the brand is most successful with employees who have four characteristics. Cook was traveling through Europe to visit some Apple stores and their offices. He earned an honorary master’s degree in Innovation and International Management from the University of Naples Federico II in the last week of September.

Upon receiving his college degree, the CEO revealed to students that it is essential for new employees to be concerned about the world around them. Here’s an excerpt from his speech: “We have a group of people at the company who really want to change the world, who want to enrich people’s lives, who want to leave the world better than they found it.” […] It’s that kind of feeling that drives people to do their best work, and I’ve seen it happen again and again. The results are simply unbelievable.”

He revealed the four qualities Apple looks for when hiring its employees: collaboration, creativity, curiosity and expertise.

Collaboration

When it comes to collaboration, one of the skills the company is looking for, he says it’s important when creating new products for Apple.

“We believe strong individual contributors are really key, but two strong individuals working together can do amazing work, and small teams can do amazing things,” Cook pointed out.

“So we looked for that ability to collaborate with people. That fundamental feeling that if I share my idea with you, that idea will grow and get bigger and better.”

Creativity

Perhaps the most important point when it comes to innovation. Creativity is a quality that the company looks for when conducting job interviews. The brand looks for people who think differently, outside the box.

“We’re looking for people who think differently, who can look at a problem and not get caught up in the dogma of how that problem has always been seen,” recalled the CEO.

Curiosity

“There are no stupid questions,” he declares to the students. That’s a quality Apple looks to find in its new employees. “Curiosity is being curious about something to ask a lot of questions, whether they are smart questions or dumb questions,” Cook emphasized.

“It’s amazing when someone starts asking questions like a child would, how that puts pressure on a person to think deeply about the answers. And so, we look for that innate curiosity in people.”

Expertise

Apple employees need to be experts in their fields. This specialization comes from education and experience from previous jobs.

“If we are doing something in industrial design, we need someone who knows industrial design and has a skill set in it from college days or during work days.”

Ultimately, he believes that these four characteristics guarantee a good formula and that Apple has used it in the past, so it will continue to use it when hiring new people to the team. From the employee’s perspective, he needs to work in a place that fills him with passion and makes sense in his life.

“People have to work for a reason greater than themselves,” he declared. “So you want to have a vision for a company that aims to serve the customer and somehow improve their lives. You want to do it in an ethical way.”