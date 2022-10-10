Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua after passing through the Colombian archipelago | World

Hurricane Julia hit the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua this Sunday (9) with strong winds and heavy rains and is entering its territory, after passing through the Colombian archipelago of San Andrés y Providencia, where there is no record of damage or victims.

“Nicaragua satellite and radar data indicate that Julia’s center made landfall in Nicaragua along the coast, near Laguna de Perlas,” at 4:15 am ET on Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center wrote. (NHC) on Twitter.

Hurricane strike leaves 35 dead in US

Tourist returns to Brazil after experiencing Hurricane Ian in Florida: ‘Scary experience’

At the moment it touched down, the cyclone had maximum winds of 136 km/h, according to the bulletin.

In the city of Bluefields, there are reports of roofs torn off by the wind, fallen trees and electricity supply cut off, according to official media.

After entering the country via the Caribbean coast, Julia will move through the territory until it leaves for the Pacific Ocean in the afternoon or evening of this Sunday, like a tropical storm.according to NHC projections.

Before reaching Nicaragua, the hurricane passed through the Colombian archipelago of San Andrés y Providencia, home to about 48,000 people, but authorities reported no significant damage or casualties.

The Nicaraguan government reported that more than 6,000 people had left their homes in Laguna de Perlas, the island of Cayos Miskitos and other coastal communities.

2 of 2 Vehicle passes a fallen tree in Bluefields, Nicaragua, after Hurricane Julia made landfall. — Photo: REUTERS/Maynor Valenzuela Vehicle drives past a fallen tree in Bluefields, Nicaragua, after Hurricane Julia made landfall. — Photo: REUTERS/Maynor Valenzuela

According to the NHC, Julia brings rains that could cause “sudden floods and landslides” in Central America. In light of this, several countries in the region, such as Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Panama and Honduras, announced different levels of alert.

According to the National Meteorological Institute (IMN) of Costa Rica, Hurricane Julia has a very extensive cloud field, which could cover all of Central America.

This is the second hurricane of the 2022 season in the Central American Caribbean, following Bonnie’s passage across the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border in July.