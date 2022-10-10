‘I don’t remember that I was happy’: how can school help young people in suffering? – 10/10/2022

In these two and a half years of a pandemic, a lot has been said about the mental health of adolescents. Anxiety, depression, eating disorders, social phobia, body dysmorphia, post-traumatic stress syndrome, among other issues, have drawn the attention of parents, teachers and specialists. But what about all this in a group of young people who classically already face additional exposure to stress due to the selective and vestibular processes?

Roberta (not her real name), 17, a student at a private school in the Campinas region, in the interior of São Paulo, noticed that her classmates in the second and third years of high school were not doing very well, and felt that the school took very little care of this discussion. To be sure what happened, she decided to take a poll to check on her friends’ mental health. And her suspicion was confirmed!

‘I can’t remember the last time I was happy’

Altogether, 115 students answered the questionnaire developed and proposed by her: 92% of them stated that they have frequently faced moments of anxiety and demotivation. See some of the testimonials below:

“The workload of the week is surreal and the weekend comes down to being locked in the room studying”

“Too much pressure, I can’t handle it”

“I had three anxiety attacks because of tests last semester and I had to miss several times”

“I’ve been so nervous and anxious at school that I can’t pay attention in class or sleep well”

“In addition to anxiety and demotivation, comes the fear and guilt of not being able to do all my tasks”

“No anxiety, but stress has caused physical problems”

“I self-harm and bruise, go on a low-calorie diet, and sometimes end up having binge eating episodes, which I try to compensate with excessive exercise.”

“For those who don’t have friends, sitting alone at school all day is a hopeless situation”

Issues surrounding the mental health of young people are not a new pandemic. Even before Covid-19, teenagers were already facing a growing wave of emotional difficulties and psychiatric disorders. But the period of restriction of social contact and absence from school may have escalated this impact to levels still unheard of here.

The use of medication among adolescents, as in the United States, has also reached high rates in Brazilian schools, which may signal (in addition to the high prevalence of young people’s difficulties), a distance from psychological care services and access to to support networks. Roberta says that at school many young people have depended on medication to get through these last few months.

Help for friends in the bathroom

Also according to the survey, 44% of students have had to eventually help a friend in crisis, and another 33% have to provide this help frequently. This type of help often happens in the school bathroom, away from the eyes of others, in situations that resemble a panic attack or an acute crying crisis.

For 85% of respondents, emotional difficulties have imposed challenges on their academic life, and for 87% stress and exhaustion are directly affecting their health. Despite all this impact, in a time of crisis, 44% of students prefer to deal with their difficulties alone, 27% turn to friends and only 24% seek the support of a family member.

The data also suggest prejudices, stigmas and taboos in relation to mental health. Even suffering, young people try to do the job alone. When they ask for help, they end up turning more to friends than to parents, school professionals or even specialists.

And the school?

The results of the poll were taken by the student to the principal, but, despite the obvious and clear results, according to her, no action was taken by the school, which can reveal a lack of sensitivity and an incredible loss of opportunity to discuss this issue.

If the mental health of most students is not well, it is important for the school to stop and reflect, together, on what can be done. Reduction of tests and collections in this line of arrival of students who are preparing for entrance exams? Decreased workload? Encouraging discussions on the topic of mental health in the school environment? Creation of “green areas” in the academic routine so that students can dedicate themselves to moments of relaxation and leisure? Stress management and management workshops? Psychological support for students and parents who need it? More acceptance and empathy?

These are just a few examples of attitudes and initiatives that could benefit both students and the school community as a whole. In addition to dealing with acute issues, thinking about a culture of prevention in mental health is essential, especially for students who are preparing for the selection processes.

For the school, more important than checking performance and presenting results, should be ensuring that its students are doing well now and in the next stages of their lives. Is not?