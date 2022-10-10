ICAO rejects draft resolution that would condemn restrictions on Russia and Belarus

Disclosure – Belavia Airlines





The International Civil Aviation Association (ICAO) has rejected a draft resolution presented by Belarus condemning restrictive measures against Russian and Belarusian airlines, the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation said in a statement, according to the report. state agency TASS.

“During the 41st session of the Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which operates within the UN, draft resolutions presented by the Republic of Belarus condemning unilateral restrictive measures against Russian and Belarusian air carriers were rejected.says the opinion of the mediator and Chairman of the ICAO Council, Salvatore Sciaquitano.

The Russian Ministry of Transport said that “unilateral restrictive measures, including the restriction of flights in EU countries and the ban on the supply of aircraft parts, posed a potential threat to the efficiency of flights and the maintenance of aircraft, but the aviation authorities of the Russian Federation and Belarus took all the necessary measures to comply with safety standards“, reported TASS.

At the same ICAO Assembly, Russia was not re-elected to the entity’s Board of Directors. The Russian Federation did not receive enough votes to remain on the council. As specified in the Federal Air Transport Agency, Russia received 80 votes, the required number was 86.

“According to the rules of standing procedures for board voting, taking into account the non-election of the 11th board member, a new vote is required. However, the Russian delegation’s appeal was denied. The Russian side believes that the hostile decision of the multi-country coalition is also politicized and temporary.”added the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation.



