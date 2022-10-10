“If Leila gets silly, he’ll go to Flamengo”; Attacking midfielder makes ‘confusion’ at River de Gallardo and Palmeiras fans cry out for his hiring

palm trees and Flamengo the rivalry has been fierce since almost always, but in recent years, this dispute has gotten better and better. For Verdão, beating the Cariocas results in a lighter environment. This also happens at Rubro-Negro, where their fans demand victories against the main South American opponent.

This season, in the two clashes in the Brasileirão, there were two draws: 0-0 at Maracanã and 1-1 at Allianz Parque. For 2023, the squads of the two clubs should get even better and an unexpected situation coming from River Plate. the attacking midfielder Nicolas De La Cruz27, may be tricking Argentines into going out for free.

He has a contract until December this year and can already sign a pre-agreement with any other team. This Monday (10), journalist Jorge Nicola updated the situation and left Brazilian fans excited, especially those from Palmeiras, who have been dreaming of signing him since last year, even more so with Scarpa’s departure.

“(…) Raising suspicions, especially in Argentina and among club managers in Brazil, that De La Cruz is buying time, conning River Plate leaders, to have the opportunity to leave without paying River any penny. The detail is that in Argentina this type of situation is not very well accepted. It’s like going out the back door and for De Lá Cruz, it would be something quite boring, not least because he has enormous gratitude to River Plate (…)”, scored Nicola.

A visit to Brazilian football has always been seen as a good alternative, as several national teams are able to pay a much higher salary than he currently pockets at River Plate, which is just over R$400,000 at the current rate.