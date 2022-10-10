Imperial beats Complexity in dramatic game and goes to Rio Major | DRAFT5

THE Imperial it’s in the IEM Rio Major 2022. In one of the most dramatic games in the club’s history, Gabriel “falleN“Toledo and his troops passed over the Complexity on three dramatic maps to stamp your passport to the tournament.
So, the Imperial is the last classified for the most prestigious competition in the Counter-Strike world scenario, which will be held for the first time on Brazilian soil. You can celebrate, Brazilian!
Starting the duel on the terrorist side of Hellmap of your choice, the Imperial proved to be very prepared and with a vast tactical repertoire to take down the American defense.
Point after points, with no breath for rivals and counting on a capital performance by Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo, who ended the half with 17/8 of K/D, the emperors looked for the solid advantage of 11 to 4 on the scoreboard.
However, as the sides reversed the Complexity grew a lot in the game, getting to touch the marker once and for all. Despite this, the Brazilians were better in the decisive moments, with Marcelo “hello” Cespedes putting the Imperial at the map point, soon consecrated on 16 to 13.
already in nukethe Americans took the lead by winning the pistol and, with great difficulty, confirming the rounds of war advantage that followed, thus opening the score to 3-0.
Despite that, the Complexity would do little in the rest of the half against the well-placed Brazilian defense, which did not give great spaces for the opponents to play and closed the half in advantage with the 9 to 6 on the scoreboard.
However, as the sides reversed, Imperial lost control of the match and saw rivals dominating the defensive side and counting on an unusual 1v3 clutch from Ricky “floppy” Kemery to take the decision to the third map with the 16 to 11.
Everything had to be sorted out Overpasswhere the first half had the rhythm of the game dictated by the more than inspired chelo, who together with Professor FalleN commanded the Brazilian attacks on both bombsites so that the Imperial open 9 to 6 advantage on the terrorist side.
After turning sides, the Complexity grew a lot in the game and featured decisive clutches from Justin”fang” Coakley to take the lead on the marker. The Emperors, however, were not intimidated, arriving earlier at the matchpoint. Overtime then became inevitable.
In the extra time, the Imperial even started better, having two chances to close the game in the first overtime. The emotion, however, would only come in the second overtime, where the Brazilians would finally cry with joy with the 22 to 20 on the scoreboard.
