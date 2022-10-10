In movies, Emily Blunt remains silent, and in streaming, Carey Mulligan takes revenge

In 2018, a silent place was successful with his plot about a family that needed to keep silent so as not to attract extraterrestrials. In A Quiet Place – Part II, Evelyn (Emily Blunt) must guide her children in their search for a new hiding place after the death of her husband. The film directed by John Krasinski is the main opening of the week.

In streaming, Telecine continues to show the films from the special edition of the Festival do Rio. This weekend, it’s time to beautiful revengeOscar winner for original screenplay.







Scenes from the feature film ‘Beautiful Vengeance’ Photo: Publicity/Universal Pictures/Estadão

There is also room for classics such as Rashomon (1950), winner of the Golden Lion in Venice and directed by Akira Kurosawa, and Black Cat, White Cat (1998), for which Emir Kusturica took the Silver Lion for direction.

PREVIEWS

Explosive Duo 2 – And the First Lady of Crime

Dir. Patrick Hughes. Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) try to save the latter’s wife, Sonia (Salma Hayek).

A-N-A. Untitled

Dir. Lucia Murat. In this hybrid of fiction and documentary, Brazilian actress Stela (Stella Rabello) travels to Cuba, Mexico, Argentina and Chile looking for Latin American visual artists who exchanged letters in the 1970s and 1980s about her life during dictatorial periods.

premiers

A Quiet Place – Part II

Dir. John Krasinski. The Abbott family is back, now without their father. Evelyn (Emily Blunt) must find another place to hide from the sound-based creatures that attack humans with her daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds), who is deaf, son Marcus (Noah Jupe) and a baby. They run into Emmett (Cillian Murphy), who has lost faith in humanity.

Italian brothers

Dir. Claudio Noce. Pierfrancesco Favino won the men’s acting Coppa Volpi at last year’s Venice Film Festival for his portrayal of a father threatened by a terrorist group in the 1970s, while his 10-year-old son finds refuge from the tension in friendship with an older boy.

Music for When the Lights Go Out

Dir. Ismael Caneppele. The director and actor drew on his own book to tell the story of an author (Julia Lemmertz) who goes to a village in the south of the country to turn Emelyn’s (Emelyn Fisher) life into a fiction.

A Day with Jerusalem

Dir. Viviane Ferreira. Conducting an audience survey, Silvia (Débora Marçal) knocks on Jerusa’s (Léa Garcia) door and is impressed by her unconventional answers.

Richard Donner

Petra Belas Artes shows films by the filmmaker, who died on the 5th. The Goonies, Lost Boys and Superman: The Movie.

STREAMING

beautiful revenge

The Rio Festival shows the Oscar-winning film with an original screenplay. Written and directed by Emerald Fennell, it tells the story of Cassie (Carey Mulligan), who plays drunk to get revenge on men after suffering trauma. On Telecine.

Black Cat, White Cat

Dir. Emir Kusturica. To pay off a debt, Matko (Bajram Severdzan) agrees to marry his son, Zare (Florijan Adjini), to Aphrodita (Salija Ibraimova), the sister of gangster Dadan (Srdjan Todorovic). But Zare is in love with Ida (Branka Katic), and Aphrodita doesn’t want to get married. For the 1998 feature, Kusturica took the Silver Lion directing in Venice. At Imovision Reservation.

sweater

Dir. Magnus von Horn. In his second feature, the Swedish screenwriter and director investigates the pressures of social media through influencer Sylwia (Magdalena Kolesnik). At MUBI.

my first summer

Dir. Katie Found. In this 2020 production, teenager Claudia (Markella Kavenagh), who grew up isolated from the world and, since her mother’s death, has lived on a remote property, has a summer romance with young Grace (Maiah Stewardson). At Supo Mungam Plus.

Rashomon

Dir. Akira Kurosawa. Winner of the Golden Lion at the 1951 Venice Film Festival, the film starring Toshiro Mifune and Machiko Kyo shows the rape of a bride and the murder of her samurai husband from four points of view: a criminal, the bride, the ghost of the samurai and a lumberjack. At the Fine Arts à la Carte.

The Last Love Letter

Dir. Augustine Frizzell. A journalist tries to unravel a secret love relationship based on a series of letters from 1965. The film is an adaptation of the book by Jojo Moyes and features Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones and Joe Alwyn in the cast. On Netflix.

jolt

Dir. Tanya Wexler. In this mix of comedy and action, Lindy (Kate Beckinsale) is a funny woman who, because of a neurological disease, has sporadic murderous impulses. On Amazon Prime Video.

Second chance

Dir. Susanne Bier. Marked by extreme grief, Detective Andreas (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) makes a questionable decision when investigating allegations of domestic violence against a drug addict couple, parents of a neglected baby, in this 2014 film. No Looke.

Desire, Passion and Reason

Dir. Katharina Muckstein. In a small town in Austria, Mati (Sophie Stockinger) rides a motorcycle with her male friends, while trying to understand who she really is and her gender identity. In Virtual Cinema.

