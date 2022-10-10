In the top scorer phase, Palmeiras’ defense is among the least leaked in the club’s history | palm trees

Highlights for the number of goals scored, Palmeiras defenders have also led the team in a defensive performance. This season’s numbers already place Verdão 2022 among the best in the club’s history.

With 41 goals conceded in 64 games this season, Abel Ferreira’s team has an average of 0.64 goals per match. It is the sixth least leaked defense of the club, behind the seasons of 1972 (0.54), 1973 (0.56), 1989 (0.60), 1976 (0.63) and 2018 (0.63).

1 of 3 Abel Ferreira talks with Weverton and Gustavo Gómez in training at Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco Abel Ferreira talks with Weverton and Gustavo Gómez in training at Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco

If he leaves the field without being leaked this Monday, against Atlético-GO, in a game that will be played in Goiânia, at 18:30, the Palmeiras will match the performance of the years 1976 and 2018.

The numbers do not consider the participation of Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup. In the club’s assessment, the tournament played in Abu Dhabi counts for last season’s statistics. In the year, Verdão has conceded 43 goals in 65 matches, an average of 0.65 per game.

In the Brasileirão, Abel Ferreira’s team has the best defense. There were only 20 goals conceded in 30 rounds, with the Palmeiras team leaving the field without being leaked in 16 matches.

2 of 3 Murilo, Piquerez, Gómez, Kuscevic and Weverton, Palmeiras players — Photo: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras Murilo, Piquerez, Gómez, Kuscevic and Weverton, Palmeiras players — Photo: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras

In the offensive statistics, the defensive sector also has an important participation in the goals scored. Of Verdão’s 52 goals in the tournament, 26.9% were from defenders and sides. In the last round, against Coritiba, Gustavo Gómez and Mayke scored in the 4-0 rout – the result was completed by Rony and Breno Lopes.

Gómez now has eight balls in the net in the Brasileirão, a number that leaves the Paraguayan as the team’s vice-top scorer in the tournament, while Mayke equaled Murilo with three balls in the net each.

In the year, Gómez has ten goals and leads the ranking of the defenders’ artillery, followed by Murilo (nine goals), Mayke (three goals), Luan (one goal) and Piquerez (one goal).

– I’m glad to be helping the team. I’m having the opportunity to play a little bit ahead and it’s important to have that versatility. It’s the result of a job well done, with good training to be able to go to games and play well. I am very grateful to God and to my teammates as well – said Mayke, who scored in recent victories against Botafogo and Coritiba.

– The videos and instructions from the coaching staff help me, but also the day-to-day observations, the winger what he does, the midfielder what he does, the defender what he does, so you end up knowing what you have to do in All the positions. Of course, I always ask the attackers too and I work to make sure everything goes well on the pitch. I was crowned with two goals, but the most important thing is for Palmeiras to win – said the player, in an interview with the club’s official website.

Palmeiras leads the Brazilian Championship with 66 points. Internacional beat Goiás on Sunday and reduced the alviverde advantage in first place to nine points. After the game against Atlético-GO, the Palmeiras will still have to face: São Paulo (home), Avaí (home), Athletico-PR (away), Fortaleza (home), Cuiabá (away), América-MG (home) and International (outside).