Intel confirms 12th Gen Intel processor BIOS source code leak

Criminals stole a total of 5.86GB worth of BIOS/UEFI data

CPU source code Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lakewhich includes BIOS files and more, were leaked online after a major hack, with information already confirmed by Intel.

According to information published by VX-Underground last Friday (07), hackers managed to access and leak the source code of Intel platforms in a total of 5.86 GB of data. The leak came via a Twitter user named @glowingfreak, claiming that the hackers hosted the Alder Lake ecosystem BIOS source code on Github and posting the material on a 4chan forum. Apparently, the code base is large.

User glowingfreak also tweeted a link on GitHub that shows the BIOS files that were shared a few days ago. The files appear to be related to BIOS/UEFI and 600 series chipsets, referring to 12th Gen Intel Core processors. Based on the codes, it is still impossible to deduce whether the source is Intel itself or a hardware partner manufacturer such as ASUS or Gigabyte, but one of the documents mentions Lenovo features.



Intel does not believe that the leaks expose the security of the platform, as they did not involve code that opened security holes. The company also mentions that the codes are in the bug bounty project, and encourages researchers to help with any breaches.

Like Samsung, NVIDIA, AMD and Gigabyte, Intel is included in this list of manufacturers that have suffered hacker attacks in recent times and that could possibly have been targeted by the same group of cybercriminals. The consequences of this leak are still unclear, but any sensitive information that has a direct impact on platform security will be a critical issue for Intel, despite the company’s message.

